Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday distribute regularisation appointment letters to 4,500 workers of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), granting permanent status to those who have spent 20-25 years of their lives working in the department.

The event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital on Wednesday evening. Earlier in February, the Home Minister had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informing him about the regularisation of 4,500 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of the NDMC.

In 2019, under Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is an ex officio member of NDMC by virtue of being the MLA of the New Delhi assembly constituency, the civic body approved the regularisation of these RMR employees.

In February this year, Kejriwal had also written to the Home Minister to regularise the RMR employees.

Kejriwal pointed out that the proposal for the approval of draft recruitment rules for Group ‘C’ posts was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2020 after it was approved by the council.

The RMR employees of NDMC had met the Delhi Chief Minister several times in the recent past demanding regularisation of their services.

As per officials, RMR employees or daily wagers, who are given preference when there is work, have been waiting for many years for their regularisation against the existing vacancies in NDMC.

This is an issue that concerns people who have spent 20-25 years of their lives working in the NDMC and come from poor families.

NDMC is also facing a shortage of employees. The regularisation of these employees will go a long way in solving this issue.