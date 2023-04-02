Amit Shah takes stock of situation in Bihar

Amid allegations and counter allegations between the ruling JD-U and the opposition BJP over the communal disturbances in Bihar’s Sasaram and Biharsharif, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a talk with Bihar Governor RV Arlekar and took stock of the current situation.

Shah while addressing a rally at Hisua in Nawada district today expressed deep concern over the communal frenzy in these two cities. He was scheduled to take part in a function at Sasaram today to commemorate the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka. But his programme was cancelled due to communal tension after a clash between two groups during the Ramnavami procession.

During the last two days, the situation in these two cities was tense. This is Shah’s fourth visit to Bihar during the last seven months.

According to official sources, prohibitory orders are in place in disturbed areas. To prevent the spread of rumours, internet services have been snapped till Monday. Additional para-military forces have been deployed in these regions.

In total more than 80 suspected persons have been arrested during the last night raids conducted in Nalanda district. In Sasaram, 25 preventive arrests have been made. Reports of bomb explosions and firing have also been reported.

“I express my sincere apology to the people of Sasaram for not visiting Sasaram due to disturbances. But I promise that next time I will certainly come to Sasaram and will participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka in a big way,” Shah made this statement while addressing a rally in Nawada.

Shah paid floral tributes on the oil painting of the Emperor Ashoka at Nawada meet amidst the chanting of slogans “Samrat Ashok Amar Rahe.”

Attacking the ruling JD-U, Amit Shah said that “power hungry Nitish Kumar has chosen to sit on the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is the architect of Jungle Raj in Bihar. The BJP is committed to overthrowing the Mahagathbandhan government in both 2024 and 2025 polls in Bihar.”

“Neither Nitish has a chance to become the PM nor Tejshwi will be able to become the CM of Bihar. The post of PM is reserved for Modi ji for the third time in a row. And in 2025, the BJP will form the government in Bihar with absolute majority,” he thundered.

Currently, he said that Bihar is being ruled by “corrupt anarchist and repressive”government. He reminded the people of Bihar how Tejshwi had treated Nitish and used to call him names as “Paltu Chacha.”

On the other hand, JDU spokesman Neeraj Kumar categorically said: “We will not allow Bihar to be another Godhra.”

The Union Home and Cooperative Minister listed out various development related projects in Gaya-Nawada region. A detailed project has been completed for the construction of a much awaited 2000 MW nuclear power plant at Rajauli in Nawada district besides four lane roads between Bakhtiyarpur Rajauli, Nawada – Gaya region double rail track are in progress.

He said that the Modi government has done what he had promised like scrapping Article 370, construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, triple Talaq etc.

Earlier speaking on this occasion cabinet minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said that Bihar is fast following the path of West Bengal Bihar state party chief Samrat Choudhary presented a memento to Shah.