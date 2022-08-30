Amit Shah reviews security for upcoming G-20 Summit with Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday morning, reached the Delhi Police Headquarters located on Jai Singh Road, New Delhi to hold a review meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner and other top officials of the Delhi Police.

The meeting was held on many points, including the action plan in view of the year 2024 regarding policing and a strong security plan in view of the upcoming G-20 summit.

According to the police sources, Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival time was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but he reached the Police Headquarters at around 9 in the morning before his scheduled time. He was welcomed by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sanjay Arora, who presented him with a plant, during his arrival. The other top officials were also present to welcome him.

He went on to inspect the New Police Headquarters and later held a meeting with the police officers . He inquired about the law and order situation in the national capital and also discussed the preparations of forthcoming big events in Delhi. Necessary directions were lent by him on some key issues.

During the review meeting, in view of the year 2024 action plan, the future plan was also discussed. A detailed roadmap was presented in front of Shah, regarding the security of Delhi and the preparations for the G-20 summit.

Moreover, topics related to forensic and legal matters were also discussed during the meeting.

Later, during his visit, the Policemen and their wards, who won medals in the recently concluded sports events, including CommonWealth Games and World Police Fire Games were also felicitated by him.