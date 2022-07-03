Amit Shah moves political resolution; PM Modi lauds Murmu’s candidature

On the second day of BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting today in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a political resolution.

The resolution mentioned several political issues of the country including candidature for the Presidential election, Govt in Maharashtra, and others.

Before the political resolution was moved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who – if elected – will be the 1st tribal woman to become President.

“The PM also praised her exceptional conduct in public life,” stated the sources.

Besides, Mr. Modi also told the members of the BJP national executive that it was indeed an honour for India to get its first tribal woman president if she is elected in the coming days, adding that her candidature stands over and above any politics, the sources added.

Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will speak on the political resolution.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also expected to make a presentation on the situation and the political scenario in the poll-bound state.

The political resolution is a vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

The party is also expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.