Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired an all-party meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs over the management of Coronavirus situation in Delhi.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling an all-party meeting on Monday morning to “review management of Covid-19 situation” in Delhi, the political signalling was unmistakable.

While Shah as the Home Minister stepped in only after the apex court’s unambiguous rap, calling the handling of the situation “horrendous, horrific, pathetic”, this all-party meeting comes after the one convened by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

According to reports, representatives of the Delhi unit of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, the opposition Congress has demanded COVID-19 testing to be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The party has also demanded that an amount of Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in a containment zone.

The Congress has further demanded that the 4th year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors and due to the crunch of healthcare staff, 4th year students of Bachelor of Pharmacy or nursing be used as alternate for health staff.

Politically, the meeting sends out a signal that Amit Shah has taken charge of the situation in the national capital that has come under severe criticism from many quarters.

Interestingly, Monday’s meeting comes within 24 hours of the Centre attaching six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials to the Delhi government to help in Covid-19 management.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two high-level meetings on management of the worrying COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The first meeting was attended by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials of the Union Home and Health Ministries, while the second was with with mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations.

On Sunday, the Centre directed the Delhi government to double COVID-19 testing in the next three days and triple it in six days. The national capital saw a drop in testing from 7,000 to 5,000 per day and was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for the same on Friday.

The Centre has also decided to provide 500 railway coaches equipped with facilities for Coronavirus patients to tackle the shortage of beds in COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital.

Shah also ordered authorities to hand over the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi to relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of infection but the ashes should be treated with precaution and as per the government guidelines.

A home ministry spokesperson also said that three teams of four doctors each have been formed with doctors from AIIMS, and central and Delhi governments to inspect the healthcare facilities dedicated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Delhi on Monday saw a spike of 2,224 cases and 56 deaths in last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 41,182 and fatalities to 1,327.