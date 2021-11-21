Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will tomorrow lay the Foundation Stone for setting up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Luangkao village, Tamenglong District at City Convention Centre, Imphal East.

Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren Singh, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and other dignitaries will be present. Shah will perform the ceremony through video conference.

The project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

The State Cabinet had decided to set up the Museum at Luangkao Village in Tamenglong District which is the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu and decided to name it after her.

Rani Gaidinliu was born on 26 January 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state.

At the age of 13, she was associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in his social, religious, and political movement.

Her four years of association with Jadonang around 1926 or 1927 prepared her to be the fighter against the British.

After the execution of Jadonang, Gaidinliu took up the leadership of the movement. Gaidinliu started a serious revolt against the British after the martyrdom of Jadonang for which she was imprisoned by the Britishers for 14 years and finally released in 1947.

Acknowledging her role in the struggle against the British, she began to be called “Rani”. She was released from Tura Jail after India got Independence. Rani Gaidinliu passed away on 17th February 1993 at her native village Luangkao.

She was awarded the Tamrapatra in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1982, Vivekananda Sewa Summan in 1983, Stree Shakti Purashkar in 1991, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Puraskar in 1996 posthumosly. The Government of India issued a Commemorative Stamp of Rani Gaidinliu in 1996.

On the occasion of her birth centenary commemoration function in 2015, the Prime Minister of India released a Coin of Hundred Rupees and a circulation Coin of Five Rupees. The Indian Coast Guard commissioned a Fast Patrol Vessel “ICGS Rani Gaidinliu” on 19th October 2016.