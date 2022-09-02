Amit Shah to inaugurate Southern Zonal Council meet in Kerala tomorrow

Amit Shah to inaugurate Southern Zonal Council: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Kovalam, near Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The home minister is the chairman of the council, which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union territory of Puducherry

The meeting is expected to discuss various issues involving the Centre and states and between states under the zone. Chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of the member states and senior officers of Central government will attend the meeting to be held at Ravis Convention Centre in Kovalam

Sources said while chief ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be attending in person, CMs of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will depute their representatives for the meeting. The administrators of Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep will also attend the meeting.

The zonal councils are aimed to function as a platform to address and resolve issues and disputes. It also discusses a wide range of issues including boundary disputes, security, infrastructure, transport, industries, water, forests and environment, housing, education, food security, and tourism.

The Central government has been regularly holding meetings of the zonal councils every year as part of its strategy to strengthen competitive federalism in the country. These zonal councils help in developing a coordinated approach through discussion and exchange of views between states on important issues of social and economic development