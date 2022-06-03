Amit Shah to hold security review meeting on J-K today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The meeting is expected to include National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh. Ajay Bhalla, the Union Home Secretary, as well as Kuldiep Singh, the Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force, and Pankaj Singh, the Chief of the Border Security Force, are anticipated to attend.

This follows the recent assassinations of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a recent terror assault in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by militants just outside his office.

The event happened at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank in Kulgam’s Areh Mohanpora. The attack was claimed by the Resistance Front, a splinter organization of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Terrorists shot and killed Rajni Bala, a 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher from Jammu’s Samba area, in a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, a few days ago.

Last month, two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat — and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.

Two weeks ago, Shah held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(with inputs from ANI)