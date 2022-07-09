Amit Shah to head North-Zone Council Meeting, visit Jaipur BJP office today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to head the North-Zone Council (NZC) meeting with eight Chief Ministers including Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot here this forenoon.

Besides, Shah will also visit and meet the senior leaders of the Rajasthan unit of BJP in the party office at 5 pm, its Spokesman said here.

Jaipur Police Commissioner and other agencies have deployed senior IPS officers and cops around the Ram Bagh Palace hotel for security purposes where the NZC meeting will start around 11 am after Shah’s arrival at Jaipur International Airport.

Each of the Northern states would present a report on the status of internal security and border activities, the sources said. Rajasthan Chief Minister also decided to make a presentation on ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) and demand a national status for 13 beneficiary districts.

This NZC is also considered important in view of the recent day-light beheading of Udaipur’s tailor Kanhiaya Lal by assailants on June 28, and Rajasthan’s law and order situation.

NZC comprises Harayan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, when contacted by the Press Bureau Information (PIB) officers denied divulging any minutes of the agenda to be taken up in the NZC, and media entry is banned at the top luxury hotel.