Amit Shah hails Modi’s choice of Murmu for president

Union Home minister Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to field Draupadi Murmu for the post of President.

Terming the decision historic that affirms India’s diversity, Shah said no tribal could make it to the highest post in 75 years of independence of the country. But Modi made this possible, which he said was unthinkable till very recently.

Requesting the people to elect the BJP government in 2023 assembly polls, the Home Minister said a 172% rise in the surrender of Left Wing Extremists (LWE) has been reported. They have been confined to a handful of districts now. “Elect our government next time and we will flush the rest of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh, ” he claimed.

Shah was addressing a seminar in Raipur on Saturday organised to discuss a recent book ‘[email protected], Dreams Meet Delivery’.

Reminding the nation of the UPA years, he said that there was a time when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister while Sonia Gandhi was running the government. The entire nation was going through depression due to Nirbhaya-like horrific rape cases, and corruption to the tune of Rs 12 Lakh crore, Shah said.

Describing the pre-Modi era as an age of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement, Shah said PM Modi freed India from these three cancers and gave us the Mantra of good governance.

The Home Minister claimed that due to the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi, India is fast becoming the hub of start-ups, unicorns, and production.