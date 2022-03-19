Amit Shah emphasises on proactive operations against terrorists

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the security forces and police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.

The Home Minister during his visit here was reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top brass of the centre and J&K.

The Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, and decrease in the number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Amit Shah emphasized proactive operations against terrorists and denied them safe haven or financial support.

The Home Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco-terrorism.

Amit Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.