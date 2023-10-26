Amit Shah confident of Atmanirbartha in seed production

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his commitment to making the country ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in the production of improved and traditional seeds. He hoped that the cooperative sector would play a major role in achieving the goal.

Addressing a national symposium on “Production of Improved and Traditional Seeds through Cooperative Sector on Thursday, the minister said the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) will contribute immensely towards making India independent in three fields including seed conservation, seed promotion, and seed research.

“Today, I want to tell you with great confidence that in the coming days, this organization (the BBSSL) is going to make a huge contribution to making India’s three fields of seed conservation, seed promotion, and seed research perfect,” the home minister said after unveiling the logo, website, and the brochure of the and BBSSL.

He simultaneously assured work to be done on the production, processing, branding, labeling, and export of seeds through the cooperative sector. “The world market is waiting for us and we are going to set proper targets in this direction,” he added.

The minister assured the farmers connected with the committees in this sector of direct transfer of the profits to their bank accounts.

“There is a great need to conserve the improved and traditional seeds of India and give them to our farmers so that the production of healthy fruits and vegetables and grains continues. This work will also be done within our cooperative society now,” Shah emphasised while speaking at the symposium.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the production of quality seed and distribution through BBSSL will increase agricultural production in the country.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) have jointly promoted the BBSSL.