In the wake of the exponential rise of Novel Coronavirus cases in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Monday, June 15 2020.

According to an official memo, the meeting will be held at 11 am at the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi and would be attended by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party.

The agenda of the meeting, as per the note is to review the management for Coronavirus in the National Capital Region which includes Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.

The meeting has been called following the strong criticism by the Supreme Court of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, the three states with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The Supreme Court had on Friday, blasting the Delhi government over its handling of the pandemic situation had observed, “The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic. (There is a) very sorry state of affairs in its hospitals that aren’t giving due care and concern to the bodies.

“COVID-19 patients are treated worse than animals,” the court had said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had held a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal, and other authorities on Sunday before he called for the all-party meeting for Monday while assuring Centre’s assistance to the capital.

Also present in the meeting was Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and members of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority).

The coronavirus tally in India reached 3,20,922 on Sunday according to Ministry of Health. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. The death toll due to the virus has reached 9,195.

India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus after the United States, Brazil, and Russia.