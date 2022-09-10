Amit Shah asks Rahul to study history, takes jibe at his T-shirt

Mocking at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wearing ‘videshi jersey and T-shirt’ during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, asked ‘Rahul Baba’ that he should better read Indian history before taking out any such Yatra.

“I would like to remind Rahul Baba, his Congress colleagues and workers of his statement made in Parliament where he (RaGa) had said that ‘Bharat Rashtra Hai Hi Nahin’ (India is not a nation). I ask Rahul Baba in which book did you read it,” said Shah while addressing an impressive rally of the BJP OBC Morcha at Jodhpur’s Rawan Ka Chabutra stadium.

He said millions of people sacrificed their lives for Mother India. Women too made the supreme sacrifice by committing ‘Jauhar’ for the honour of their society and in the interest of the country. You (Rahul Gandhi) do not think this to be a nation. You need to read the history of India,” he said.

Putting frequent questions to audiences gathered from the western region of Rajasthan including Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Nagaur districts, the Union home minister said that there are only two Congress governments left in the country, one in Rajasthan and the other in Chhattisgarh. If you vote for the BJP candidates in the next assembly polls, what would be left of the Congress party in the nation, he asked.

Hailing the BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia’s poll preparation, Shah said now the BJP has a register of ‘booth level worker’ in 47,000 out of 52,000 booths in all 200 assembly constituencies. So, now you all have to bring the saffron government in Rajasthan in 2023 assembly polls, he said.

He called upon them to first ensure two-thirds majority for the BJP in Rajasthan’s assembly election in 2023, and then return all 25 MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the country secure, prosperous, and educated with a new education policy.

Recalling Kanhaiya Lal Darji’s beheading in the Udaipur, violent incidents in Karauli, Rajgarh, Jodhpur, Chhabhra, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, sant’s suicide in Alwar and a woman teacher who was allegedly set on fire, Shah blamed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government for all these mis-happenings in the state.

Accusing the Congress government of vote-bank politics, Shah said that Chief Minister Gehlot has miserably failed on the front of law and order due to ‘Lo Aur Order Karo’ (Receive graft and order is passed) culture. He also claimed that crime against women has increased in the state by 56 per cent and the state government has failed to fulfill the promises made in the last assembly polls.