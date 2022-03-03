Amit Shah approves assistance of Rs 1682 cr for five flood struck states

Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will get Rs 1682.11 crores for floods and landslides which struck the five states and the Union Territory last year.

An additional Central assistance for the amount was approved at a meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) held under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The assistance will be financed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)

The break-up of the assistance will be as follows: Andhra Pradesh Rs 351.43 crore; Himachal Pradesh Rs 112.19 crore; Karnataka Rs 492.39 crore; Maharashtra Rs 355.39 crore; Tamil Nadu Rs 352.85 crore; and Puducherry Rs 17.86 crore.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs 4,645.92 crore to eight States from NDRF.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States and Union Territories, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of any Memorandum from them, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.