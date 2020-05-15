With Maharashtra seeing no respite from the Coronavirus pandemic, the state has called for an extension of lockdown at least till May 31.

The state is likely to send a report to this effect to the Centre today.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with State Cabinet ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and the measures needed to be implemented to contain the fast-spreading virus.

According to a senior minister, a consensus was reached on that the lockdown has to be extended in certain parts of the State, especially in red zones such as the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions, Malegaon and Solapur.

“In the rest of the state, the guidelines of the Centre will be implemented when they are announced before the lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17,” a state government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state’s overall count to 27,524, according to state health department data.

With 44 deaths registered today, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the contagious Coronavirus disease has now breached the 1000-mark and stands at 1019.

Mumbai recorded a new high of 991 cases, state health officials said.

Of the total deaths, 25 were recorded only in Mumbai, taking up the city’s toll from Wednesday’s 596 to 621 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up by a new high of 991 to touch 16,738.

Mumbai’s Dharavi slum alone continued to be a major hotspot and a headache for the health authorities, notching 33 new cases, taking the total number of patients to 1,061, and 49 deaths till now.

Besides Mumbai, there were 12 deaths in Navi Mumbai (Thane), five deaths in Pune, and two Aurangabad.

They comprised 31 men and 13 women, and nearly 77 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

Mumbai recorded its 6th and the state its 9th policeman victim when a 45-year old policeman of Shivajinagar Police Station, succumbed to Coronavirus at the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Another 1,000-plus police personnel have tested positive and several thousands more are in quarantine around the state.

With the continuous daily spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mumbai grabbing attention, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured the people that besides Coronavirus, the civic body has kept aside 7,500 beds for all other non-Corona diseases at major hospitals in the city and suburbs, maternity hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

The nationwide shutdown enforced on March 24 has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had said a fourth phase of the lockdown will be implemented after May 17, but the rules for it will be very different with many more relaxations likely.