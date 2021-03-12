In the latest development in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, the Tihar jail officials have seized a mobile handset and SIM card on which a Telegram account in the name of ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ was created, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

“Based on the information provided by Special Cell, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a mobile phone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that this phone has been used for operating Telegram Channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats.

“Further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from the Tihar Jail authorities,” Special cell of the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The mobile handset was recovered allegedly from Indian Mujahideen operative Tehseen Akhtar’s barrack.

On Thursday evening, jail officials conducted a search operation inside sub-jail number 8 and recovered a mobile handset and SIM card on which a Telegram account in the name of ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ was created. The search was conducted based on the input provided by the Delhi police special cell.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell questioned several inmates in the Tihar jail after they tracked the IP address of the device on which the Telegram channel Jaish-ul-Hind’ was operating from the jail premises.

On February 25, an SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside Ambani’s residence Antilia in Mumbai. The next day, a group which identified itself as the ‘Jaish-Ul-Hind’ claimed responsibility.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had said that the Jaish-ul-Hind group had used the Tor Proxy software to make the claim document letter and through Telegram, it was sent to various social media groups.

According to police sources, the Telegram channel was created on February 26 and the message claiming responsibility for placing the vehicle outside the Ambani residence was posted on Telegram messaging app late in the night on February 27.

The message had also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and mentioned a link to deposit the same.

Jaish-ul-Hind is the same group which had claimed the low-intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi too.

The Delhi Police, however, suspects that Jaish-ul-Hind could be a virtual group as no individual has mentioned any of its members.