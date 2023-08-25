Amarmani-Madhumani release: Victim’s sister opposes the UP govt order

The family members of poetess Madhumita Shukla were aggrieved over the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to release Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani , the convicts serving life term.

Though the Supreme Court refused to stay the decision of the UP government and only served a notice, Madhumita’s younger sister Nidhi, was annoyed with the state government’s decision.

“We were surprised by the order of the government. This kind of order has been issued by misleading the governor which is completely unfair,” Nidhi said.

She even expressed threat to the life of herself and other family members from Amarmani after his release from jail.

She said Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumita Tripathi, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, have been living in room numbers 15 and 16 at Baba Raghavdas Medical College, Gorakhpur continuously since 2012 while they were prisoners of Haridwar Jail in Uttarakhand.

She said after filing the contempt petition in the Supreme Court, she had been continuously sending letters and mails to the government and the governor for the last 15 days, requesting that no action should be taken till the Supreme Court decides on the contempt petition. “Despite this, on the orders of the governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department has issued orders to release Amar Mani Tripathi and Madhumani Tripathi on bail, this has surprised us a lot,” she said.

She asked, “Can anyone believe that Amarmani and his wife were released for good behavior?”

She said that such an order has been issued by misleading the Governor under the pressure of power. While she has given enough evidence in this regard to the government, Nidhi said that this order has shaken the hope and faith of the women victims of justice.

Former Nautanwan MLA Kunwar Kaushal alias Munna Singh , supporting Nidhi , said that the character of BJP is being understood by all through such a decision.

The government had issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumita Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case on Thursday. On the permission of the governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department has issued its order.

But on the other hand, the news of the release via Amarmani and his wife, a wave of happiness spread among his supporters, particularly in his native place of Nautanwa in Maharajganj district.

Amarmani Tripathi became MLA for the first time in the year 1989 on Congress ticket and till the year 2007, he has been the MLA of Nautanvan assembly for five times. Ajit Mani Tripathi, brother of former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, informed the media that a necessary process is being completed for the release of his brother and sister- in-law.

The Tripathi family also distributed sweets to show their happiness.

Poetess Madhumita Shukla was murdered on May 9, 2003, in her residence in Paper Mill Colony, Nishatganj, Lucknow.

Amarmani’s son Amanmani was also accused of killing his wife Sara Singh. The investigation of this episode was also handed over to the CBI. It was revealed in the investigation that Sara Singh was not killed in a road accident, but by Amanmani by strangling her with a mobile charger.

The CBI had also filed a charge sheet against Amanmani in the court. Amanmani has also been an Independent MLA from Nautanwa seat in the year 2017. A case of kidnapping was also registered against him in Lucknow.

Madhumita Shukla’s sister Nidhi Shukla has been continuously fighting for many years opposing political protection to Amarmani and his family and for providing facilities in the hospital instead of jail.

She wrote letters to the Chief Minister and other officials many times and staged sit-ins. Similarly, the fight of Seema Singh, mother of Amanmani’s wife Sara Singh, to get justice for her daughter continues even today.