Alwar court convicts four in ‘lynching’ of Rakbar, acquits one

The Additional District Session Court at Alwar on Thursday convicted four accused in the infamous Ramgarh murder (allegedly lynching) case of Rakbar alias Akbar-2018 and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In a 92-page judgment, the ADJ Court No.1 Judge, sentenced Parmajeet, Dharmendra, Naresh and Vijay to seven-year imprisonment under section 304, 323 and 341 of IPC, while acquitting a fifth accused, Naval Kishor, giving him benefit of doubt, a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Nasir Ali Naqvi told The Statesman when contacted.

The convicts, cow vigilantes or cow protectors, who were on bail, were arrested immediately after the verdict and sent to jail.

“Altogether 67 witnesses’ statements were recorded and a set of 129 documents were placed before the court during the trials,” the SPP disclosed.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 20/21, 2018 Rakbar and his friend Aslam were taking cows to their villages in Haryana through a forest area in Ramgarh area of Alwar, where a group of people allegedly accosted them. While Aslam managed to flee, Rakbar was allegedly beaten brutally by the group on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

The Rajasthan State Human Right Commission (RSHRC) and the State Commission for Minorities (RSCM) have separately asked the state government and the Police Department to file a status report and action taken report against the culprits allegedly involved in beating and thrashing Akbar Khan alias Rakbar on the suspicion of cow smuggling at Lalaawandi village in the Ramgarh area.

“We are not satisfied with today’s judgement, and will approach the Rajasthan government to file a case in the high court,” the SPP said.

As per the judgement, the case was decided on various sections 304 Part-I of IPC meant for Punishment for culpable homicide not amount to murder, and the section 302 of IPC for murder was not applied, according to SSP.

The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019 passed by the Gehlot Government is pending in Raj Bhawan for clearance, and hence it does not exist now on the ground, the SSP clarified.