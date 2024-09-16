ALS Ambulance transports over 3,50,000 patients, enhances emergency care in UP

The Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance service, in Uttar Pradesh has successfully transported over 350,000 patients from various districts to major hospitals, providing life-saving care and treatment along the way.

With the realisation that timely medical intervention can save millions of lives, doctors worldwide stress the importance of swift emergency care. In response, the UP government launched the Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance service in 2021, significantly improving access to critical medical care for the people of the state.

The initiative has been particularly beneficial for critically ill patients with respiratory conditions, and accident victims.

Dr Pinky Jowal, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, stated here on Monday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took several significant steps to strengthen the state’s ailing healthcare system as soon as he assumed office in 2017.

“The results of these efforts are evident today. In line with these initiatives, CM Yogi launched the Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance service in August 2021 to ensure that critically ill, respiratory patients, and accident victims in small districts and remote areas receive timely treatment by being transferred to major institutions during the golden hour,” she remarked.

Currently, 250 ALS ambulances are operating in the state, transporting critically ill patients to major hospitals like SGPGI, AIIMS, KGMU, and Lohia Institute. Over the past three years, 3,60,584 patients have been shifted to these institutions within the golden hour for appropriate treatment, she further added.

The ALS ambulance service has provided critical support to various categories of patients, including 63,448 severe victims of vehicle accidents, 17,218 pregnant women, and 71,238 respiratory patients. In addition to these, the service has also benefited individuals affected by wildlife conflicts, venomous animal bites, and other emergencies. Additionally, the 108 and 102 ambulance services offer free transportation to patients, serving over 57,000 patients daily through these services.