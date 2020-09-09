The Opposition Grand Alliance (GA) is caught in a peculiar situation as allies have been demanding “pound of flesh”, thus delaying the seat-sharing arrangements. The RJD led GA comprises a number of parties such as the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), CPI-ML, CPI and CPIM.

The problem for the GA is that every party wants as many seats to contest citing various reasons. If their claims for seats are added together, the total number of seats comes to 422 while Bihar has only 243 assembly seats. The issue of seat distribution lies with the RJD which is yet to finalise the formula.

While the Congress wants 93 seats, CPI-ML has staked claim for 50 seats. Similarly, the RLSP has submitted a list of 49 seats and CPI-CPIM are demanding 45 seats whereas the VIP has been exerting pressure to spare 25 seats for the party.

This is the situation when the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has already quit the GA to return to Nitish Kumar camp.

The trouble before the RJD is that it wants to contest on at least 160 seats alone. That leaves only 83 seats for the six GA allies which means the seat sharing issue is going to a very herculean task, indeed.

The problem has been further aggravated in the absence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad who is currently under judicial custody in Ranchi and it is very difficult for the party leadership to communicate the issue to him at and when they require.

Of all, the VIP is looking very impatient. Reports said the party which has its support base among the fishermen community is playing the double game by being in touch with the BJP as well. The party headed by Mukesh Sahni has queered the pitch by demanding the post of deputy chief minister should the GA come to power in Bihar after the elections.

“We enjoy a support base among the 15 percent population. No party can form a government without our support. So, the post of deputy CM should go to the most backward community,” Sahni demanded today.

The Election Commission, it may be mentioned here, has announced to complete the assembly poll process in the state before 29 November although the dates of polling are yet to be announced. However, the EC’s announcements have suddenly heated up the poll scene in the state.