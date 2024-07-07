Alliances formed for selfish ends need to be uprooted from Delhi: Piyush

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal hit out at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying both the Opposition parties contested the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi together but 54 per cent of the votes went to the BJP reflecting that Delhi’ites stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal, who inaugurated the extended executive meeting of the Delhi BJP at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, alleged the Congress has become a parasitic party that cannot win elections without support.

“In Delhi, even though Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested together, 54 per cent of the votes went to the BJP, proving that Delhiites stand with Mr. Modi,” he said in his executive address.

Advertisement

In an indirect attack on the AAP Government, Goyal said, “Those who make false promises, spread confusion, and form alliances for selfish reasons need to be uprooted from Delhi.”

He alleged that the Central government’s plans are not implemented in Delhi. However, in other states where the Central government has worked, development is evident, the senior BJP leader said, adding that from basic infrastructure to slum development and other initiatives, the Modi government has worked tirelessly.

“For the 2025 assembly elections, we need to start working hard now to bring a double-engine government to Delhi, enabling continuous development since currently, schemes like Ayushman Bharat and others are not implemented due to the local government’s reluctance,” Goyal said.

“People need to be informed about the atrocities during the Emergency, especially the people of Delhi. Those who talk about the Constitution today misused it, hindered development while in power, and engaged in corruption. This information needs to reach every household,” the Union minister said.

“We must work with dedication in the next eight months, starting from the basics, to convey our message to every home. I hope that the same effort that contributed to winning all the seats in the Lok Sabha will be seen in the assembly elections. Young and female workers need to work harder to make Delhi corruption-free and progressive. We will build a government that will transform Delhi,” he said.