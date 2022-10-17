Alliance Air flight missed due to no check-in announcement, alleges a passenger

A person has made a complaint regarding service of the Alliance Air alleging that her family missed a flight from New Delhi to Shimla at the Indira Gandhi terminal 3 as no announcement regarding check-in was made by the staff.

Talking to The Statesman, Shalini Gujral said on the 13th of October, her husband, her kids and she herself were flying from New Delhi to Shimla from the 6:25 AM flight.

She said they reached the airport at about 5:20 AM and were in the queue at the check-in counter at 5:25 AM.

“However no one announced the check-in for our flight closing and we were still in the queue,” she said.

“We realised this and went ourself to the counter however the airline’s staff, Ms Diana and Mr Harinder Rana were extremely rude and unhelpful. They refused to help us completely and didn’t care to even listen to us. She completely dismissed us and after we got vocal about how we were in a queue, she blamed us for being late,” she said.

Gujral alleged Ms Diana and Mr Harinder Rana were both very rude with their words.

“Rather than helping us with the flight, they were dismissive. Even after repeatedly asking for help, they took an adamant step not to help us. This incident made my 9-year-old cry and they were very argumentative. You can even check the security camera to see us standing in the queue at the entrance and checking in. If they had made an announcement or accommodated us on time we would not have missed our flight,” she said.

Gujral has demanded that the airline should look into this matter and take a step to ensure its staff does not behave so rudely.

The Statesman tried to contact Alliance Air, but the response was still awaited till filling the story.