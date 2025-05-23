Alleging threat to his life from DGP, Marandi demands Jharkhand CM’s accountability

In an unusually grave accusation, Leader of the Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi on Friday expressed fear for his personal safety, alleging that Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta could orchestrate an attack on him.

Mr. Marandi further claimed that the DGP, whose official tenure ended on April 30, continues to serve in an “unlawful” capacity and poses a “direct threat” to democratic norms and individual security.

Advertisement

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, Mr. Marandi said: “I fear that the DGP may have me attacked at any time. If something happens to me, the chief minister must be held accountable.” He accused the state government of shielding Mr. Gupta despite the Centre’s refusal to extend his term.

Advertisement

“This is a unique and dangerous situation. The DGP’s official service period is over. He is no longer legally empowered to occupy that position, yet he remains in office. What if he commits a crime? Who will take responsibility?” Mr. Marandi asked. He alleged that the chief minister retained Mr. Gupta “precisely to enable unlawful actions”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier declined the state government’s recommendation to extend Mr. Gupta’s tenure. Since then, the BJP repeatedly questioned the constitutional and legal grounds of his continuation.

Mr. Marandi also alleged a broader institutional paralysis, pointing to the non-functioning of several constitutional bodies in the state. He noted that posts in the Lokayukta, Information Commission, Consumer Forums, and the Women’s Commission remain vacant, severely impacting governance and public grievance redressal.

“The government is deliberately weakening these bodies to prevent scrutiny of its actions. When these commissions begin functioning, the administrative failures will come to light,” he stated.

The leader of the Opposition demanded immediate appointments to all vacant constitutional positions and reiterated his call for the chief minister to clarify the legal status of the DGP. “It is unheard of in any other state that a police chief continues without legal sanction. If something untoward happens, the onus will be entirely on the government,” he said.