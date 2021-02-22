The J&K Police on Sunday arrested another Al-Badr terror motivator Rah Hussain Bhat who was involved in the recent conspiracy to explode IEDs at four crowded places in Jammu.

Bhat, who has direct contact with terrorist handlers in Pakistan, is a resident of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, said IGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh. Bhat’s accomplice Sohail Bashir, a nursing student at Chandigarh, was arrested here last week while trying to plant 7 kg IED at four crowded places including bus stand and Raghunath Temple. He was allegedly involved in providing logistics support to Al-Badr terrorist outfit. He is in direct contact with Pakistan handlers involved in conspiracy to carry out IED attack in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Army and police have busted a terrorist hideout in Anantnag forest and recovered three AK- 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol magazines, and other items. The seizure has come following arrest of a conspirator of the recent Krishna Dhaba attack in Srinagar, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.