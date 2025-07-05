Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over JPNIC, vows tricolour hoisting in shut primary schools on Independence Day

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has once again taken aim at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, criticizing its handling of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and the closure of several primary schools across the state. He alleged that the state government’s recent moves were politically motivated in view of the upcoming elections in Bihar.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav questioned the BJP’s credibility in seeking votes in Bihar, citing the “ruin” of the JP Centre. “How will the BJP ask for votes in Bihar after what they’ve done to JPNIC, a symbol of JP’s legacy?” he asked.

Akhilesh claimed that SP was among the founding parties of the Centre and that prominent socialist leaders like George Fernandes, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Mohan Singh were present at its inauguration.

“JP is a towering figure in Indian politics, and handing over JPNIC to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) — which already has a questionable track record — is an insult to his legacy,” Yadav remarked.

He went on to say that the government failed to run the Centre and instead handed it over after nine years. “If the government wants to sell JPNIC, we are ready to acquire it by collecting donations from our supporters,” he asserted.

Turning his attention to the closure of primary schools, Yadav accused the BJP of targeting schools located in areas where the party had lost polling booths in the past.

“On August 15, SP workers will hoist the tricolor in all 5,000 closed primary schools to celebrate Independence Day and assert our commitment to education and nationalism,” he announced.

Yadav also appealed to the government to allocate one floor of JPNIC to each Indian language, ensuring that no language, including Hindi, is disrespected. He condemned recent incidents in Maharashtra where Hindi was allegedly insulted.

“All Indian languages must be respected. The BJP is creating divisions for political gain by stoking linguistic sentiments,” he said.

The SP chief urged the UP government to earmark a dedicated budget for promoting Indian languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Urdu, and Tamil.

“With people moving across states for work and tourism, mutual understanding of languages and culture is essential for fostering harmony and boosting economic growth,” he said.

He also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in UP, claiming that a significant number of crimes are being committed by BJP members.

On the occasion, Yadav handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakh to a party worker who had bravely fought off a leopard.