Akhilesh Yadav raises concern over defaming of opposition parties

Samajwadi Party President and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Akhilesh Yadav has raised his concern over defaming the opposition parties through social media.

In a couple of tweets on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “Giving money to websites, Facebook Pages and other social media to tarnish the image of opposition parties is a democratic conspiracy.”

“There should be a thorough investigation and a criminal case should be registered against these conspirators,” he demanded.

In another tweet, he slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comment on Pakistan over the food crisis.

“The Chief Minister of UP is talking about India being better than Pakistan. But the golden rule of comparison is that you should always compare yourself with the best,” he said.

Earlier SP president tweeted that “Complaints are coming from all sides that private companies are procuring most of the wheat in the BJP government. Farmer is not getting the MSP. Middlemen are buying wheat at a quarter price. The government is not even making full purchases. The BJP has shown that it is the exploiter of the farmers .The farmer is not even getting the price and cost of the produce.”