Akhilesh Yadav leads PDA Cycle Yatra on Purvanchal E-Way

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, along with hundreds of party workers, organised a PDA (Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) cycle yatra on Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday.

Yadav, while addressing the SP workers, said the caste census was necessary to give equal rights to everyone in society so that every individual could get his/her rights in proportionate to the population of the group he belongs to.

He said his party, as part of the government at the Centre if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, would abolish the Agniveer scheme and would restore the system that was applicable before it.

The SP president alleged that the BJP was not following the constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Listing the works done by the SP during its rule in the state, he named Ekana Stadium, HCL, Palacio, Dial 100, Amul and Parag plants, Lohia Institute building and Cancer Hospital.

The cycle yatra was welcomed by SP supporters along the way with drum beats and slogans in support of the party and Akhilesh Yadav.

Due to the yatra, commuters had to face severe traffic jams on the Yamuna Expressway.