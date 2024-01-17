Akhilesh Yadav flags off PDA yatra, vows to defeat BJP

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, vowing to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradedh in the coming Lok Ssbha polls, flagged off the first phase of the Pichara, Dalit and Alpasankyak (PDA) yatra on Wednesday.

The first phase of the yatra will continue till 1 February. All the SP leaders will participate in the PDA Yatra and the media will also be addressed at various places.

On this occasion, Yadav while addressing the media persons, said that the year 2024 is certainly a new year but it is also the year of change in power at the Centre.

“Today democracy is in danger, MPs from Lok Sabha are suspended for asking questions. In such a situation, what should the public expect from the government,” he questioned.

Claiming that only the PDA alliance will defeat NDA in 2024, on seat sharing with India alliance, he said that a decision on this will be taken soon. If the government is formed at the Center with our cooperation, the youth will get jobs.

Targeting the Yogi government of UP, he raised questions on the claims of investment. He said that Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the first choice of investors.

The facilities there are also better. In such a situation, who will invest in UP? The government should provide information as to how much investment came into the state and how many people got employment as a result.

When asked on when he will go to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram, Akhilesh Yadav said that we are old religious people. For us PDA is our God.

He also said that the SP will not field any candidate in the by-election on one seat of UP Legislative Council. The BJP has made former SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan its candidate for this seat.