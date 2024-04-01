Akhilesh Yadav calls on ECI to ensure free and fair elections

Expressing his apprehensions over free and fair Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday requested the Election Commission to ensure fair, transparent, and free elections as the democracy can survive only by performing its duties.

In a press statement, Yadav said, “From today in April we are entering the initial election months of 2024. These elections will prove to be decisive for the country”.

He said the BJP government with its monopoly in the country is leaving no stone unturned in hatching conspiracies against the Opposition parties. “Like the ruling party, the Opposition also plays an important role in democracy. But these days, a conspiracy is going on to humiliate and harass the Opposition leaders through the ED, the CBI, and the IT,” he alleged.

He further said, “Even chief ministers are being sent to jail and the accounts of opposition parties are being seized. Summons are being sent to Opposition leaders every day. All this is being done to prevent the opposition from participating in the electoral process. Due to this, India is being defamed all over the world,” the SP president rued.

The Samajwadi Party has formally written to the Election Commission complaining that in some districts in UP, officials who have been in place for years appear to be working under pressure from the ruling party. Complaints related to the voter list were verified but expected action was not taken.

Expecting the Election Commission to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and not allow the unbridled government machinery to become active, Yadav said that democracy will survive only when there is fairness in elections.