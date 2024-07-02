Akhilesh questions UP govt on Hathras stampede

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on the death of over 120 people following a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras.

“We got this information when we were in Parliament. The question is, what was the government doing when such an incident happened? So many people have lost their lives. It is sad that if the government knew that a large number of people would gather at an event, then what did they do for their safety?” he questioned.

Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) supremo Mayawati, in her statement, said a large number of people died and many were injured in the stampede during a satsang in Hathras district.

Advertisement

She also mentioned about the murder of a youth during the Boudh/Bhim Katha in Agra.

Mayawati said the government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial help to the affected families

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed grief over the accident.

He wrote on his X account, “The accident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims.”