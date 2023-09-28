Akhilesh in MP vows to field candidates against BJP in assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said here on Thursday that his party would field candidates in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls with the aim to defeat the BJP, as the saffron party did in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Yadav, who was in MP on Thursday, said at Khajuraho in the Chhattarpur district that the SP stands a chance to win seats in the MP assembly polls in November this year. The SP’s main target is the BJP and it would try to field the candidates who could make a major dent in the BJP’s votebank resulting in its defeat.

Yadav slammed the MP BJP Government over the rape of a minor girl reported from the holy city of Ujjain a couple of days ago. He claimed that the BJP has failed on all fronts, especially in ensuring safety of women and girls.

Meanwhile, the doctors, who operated upon the rape victim, said her condition is still serious but stable.

Sources said the girl belongs to the Satna district of MP and was reported missing from her home since 24 September.

Police officials said a suspect has been detained in connection with the incident and is being interrogated even as investigations in the case are on.