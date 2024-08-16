Akhilesh accuses UP BJP of transferring officials to influence assembly bypolls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of large-scale transfer postings in the UP government to impact the 10 upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.

To save his lost credibility, he said the chief minister started posting on the basis of caste and religion ahead of the by-elections. This is an attempt to dent the transparency and fairness of the elections. One thing is certain now, no one can save the BJP from the humiliation of defeat on all 10 seats in the by-elections, he said in a statement here on Friday.

The SP president said that the BJP has also confessed to election scams by saying that some special officials would be removed from election responsibility. The question was raised whether the BJP has been winning in the previous elections because of these officers. The Election Commission should automatically take cognisance of this.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is making every effort to win the by-elections. The BJP government thinks that by removing administrative officials and appointing officials of its own choice, it will sail through,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “when the public has come out to defeat the BJP in the by-elections, no matter how much the BJP misuses the government and administrative power to remove some officials, no one can stop them from defeat. It also remains to be seen who will seal the impartiality of the officers who will come in their place.”

He felt there was panic in the BJP leadership as it was falling short of majority in the Lok Sabha elections and losing many key seats in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party is scared of its defeat even in the assembly by-elections, hence the deceit and misuse of power. Whenever the BJP got a chance, it tried to destroy democracy and the Constitution.

“People are suffering due to the anti-people policies of the BJP, unable to face issues like inflation, unemployment, injustice, atrocities and police recruitment, NEET paper leak, women’s safety, protection of the Constitution and reservation, Nazul land,” he added.