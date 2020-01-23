As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s name appeared in Congress’ star campaigners list for Delhi assembly polls, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that Kamal Nath will be dragged out by his collar if he addresses a public rally in the city.

“We challenge the Congress party that in any case, Kamal Nath will not be allowed to address any public rally in any corner of Delhi. We challenge Congress to try and send Kamal Nath on stage during public rally, then we will drag him down by pulling his collar.” Sirsa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Accusing Kamal Nath to have played a major role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, the Akali Dal leader said: “Congress has been promoting the killers of Sikhs. After much struggle against him (Kamal Nath), we managed to open his case. Congress repeatedly promoted him, sometimes by giving him a ticket, sometimes by becoming making him a minister.”

Kamal Nath has featured in the list of 40 star campaigners for the Delhi assembly elections, which also includes the names of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Union Home Ministry in September last, cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against alleged the involvement of Nath by a Special Investigation Team.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had then tweeted: “A big victory for Akali Dal. SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide. Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath (sic)”.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has maintained that there were no charges against him in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was charged by the Nanavati Commission for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, but he was absolved due to lack of evidence.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, was made Madhya Pradesh Congress chief in April 2018. He took over as chief minister in December 2018.

After his name was proposed for the CM post, Sirsa had warned that the Sikhs would hold nationwide protests if Congress leader Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.