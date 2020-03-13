Fearing apprehensions of travel ban on Indian devotees visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan as a precaution against coronavirus, Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Friday asked the government of India not to impose the ban.

“Unless the government (of India) is going to impose a travel ban on all foreign countries, it should not impose any ban on the devotees visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance,” Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh told the media here.

The 4.1 km corridor links Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Shakargarh tehsil in Narowal district of Pakistan.

Officials told IANS since the scare of coronavirus, the number of devotees visiting daily to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara has drastically reduced.