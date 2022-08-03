AK Behura assumes charge as Director (Finance) of MCL

Ajit Kumar Behura has assumed the charge as Director (Finance) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a leading coal producing company under the Ministry of Coal.

Before taking over the charge as Director (Finance), Behura was serving as the Deputy General Manager (Finance), MCL headquarters. He was in-charge Corporate Treasury Management, Corporate Cost & Budget, SAP-FICO Module (ERP), Project monitoring (Financial Review), Member (Innovation Cell, Diversification Cell), MDO contracts, Finance Manual Committee at MCL.

Behura was also the Chief Finance Officer of MNH Shakti Limited, a subsidiary of MCL.

A post-graduate in Commerce from Utkal University and a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Behura has more than 29 years of rich experience in dealing with financial matters.

Behura, who had started his professional career with NHPC Limited in 1993, had joined the service of Coal India Limited as Accounts Officer in 1996.