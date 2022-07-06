Ajmer khadim behind threat to Nupur in police custody

A young man working as a khadim at Ajmer Dargah, who was arrested last night for allegedly announcing a reward for whoever decapitates suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was on Wednesday granted sent to a two-day police custody by a local court.

Nupur Sharma is in the news for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohmmad.

Salman Chisti, 35, arrested under sections 115, 117, 506, and 153 of the IPC from his home in Dargah area was, on Wednesday, produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court where he was sent to two days of police custody, SHO of Dargah Police Station Dalbeer Singh told SNS.

The police have yet to recover the mobile of the accused that was probably used to post the viral message on social media a few days ago, SHO said.