Air hostess raped: An incident of rape with an air hostess of Air India has come to the fore in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi. It has been alleged that the victim was raped by a local politician in her rented accommodation. However, after the incident, the victim managed to lock the accused in her house and call the police.

A police team from Mehrauli police station reached the spot and apprehended the accused from there.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Mehrauli police station on the statement of the victim and the accused Harjeet Yadav has been arrested.

Briefing about the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi, Chandan Choudhary said that the victim, a resident of Sambhal, UP, and an air hostess of Air-India, lives in a rented house in the Freedom Fighter Enclave of Mehrauli.

The victim stated that she was in search of a new rented house about one and a half months ago when she came in contact with a local politician Harjeet Yadav. He assured her of every possible help. They had several conversations on the phone under the pretext of providing the victim with a new house.

The incident is said to be on September 25.

According to the victim, the accused Harjeet Yadav in an inebriated state reached her house at night. As the victim opened the door, he forcibly caught hold and raped her. She has also claimed that the accused was involved in “unnatural sex” with her.

It has also been alleged that the accused assaulted her, when she protested. However, somehow the victim managed to escape, during the entire scuffle and locked the accused in her house.

According to a police source, the victim called the police immediately with the help of her neighbor, when police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Further legal action is being taken.