Air pollution: Stubble burning prime concern for all states

To combat increasing levels of air pollution, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a virtual meeting with the Environment Ministers of NCR states aiming for a coordinated action and cooperation.

The major sectors discussed in the meeting included agricultural stubble burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets, vehicular pollution, electric mobility, dust from road & open areas and dust from construction and demolition activity.

However, the issue of stubble burning was a prime concern for all stakeholders during the meeting.

In addition, action taken and planned on the incidents of paddy residue burning was also highlighted by the states in the meeting.

The State Governments have informed that they have involved the local bodies and are innovatively providing the machinery to the farmers to promote in-situ methods of handling crop residue.

Expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management was also discussed in the meeting.

The states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about the dust control and management actions being undertaken. The web portal which is functional in Delhi, Haryana and UP mandates registration of projects on plot size more than 500 sqm to follow directions to control dust from construction activity. Deployment of anti-smog guns as per the total construction area as a requirement to counter pollution by dust was also discussed.

The area under green cover has expanded with 2,72,01,113 plantations as on 30 September.

The issue of vehicular pollution was also deliberated upon in the meeting and the States informed about strict action being taken to ensure that all vehicles have the pollution under check (PUC) certificate.