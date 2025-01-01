Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra takes command of IAF’s Western Air Command

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra assumed command of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command on Wednesday.

Mishra is an alumnus of several prestigious military institutions, including the National Defence Academy, Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bangalore, the Air Command and Staff College in the USA, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Commissioned as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986, the officer being a Fighter Combat Leader and experimental Test Pilot, has accumulated over 3,000 flying hours throughout his career.

With a distinguished service spanning more than 38 years, Air Marshal Mishra has held key command and staff positions. These include Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases, Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group, Principal Director of Air Staff Requirements, and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air Headquarters. He has also served as the Commandant of ASTE and as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff for Doctrine, Organisation, and Training, as well as Operations.

A recipient of the prestigious ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ and ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’, Air Marshal Mishra takes over from Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who retired on December 31, 2024, after 39 years of exemplary service in the Indian Air Force.