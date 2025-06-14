Air India announces additional ₹25 lakh compensation for AI171 crash victims

Air India on Saturday announced an additional compensation of ₹25 lakh (approximately 21,000 British Pounds) for the families of the victims of the AI171 crash, to help address their immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore already announced.

In an official statement, the airline said, “As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 British Pounds each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 British Pounds support already announced by Tata Sons.”

Air India expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, stating, “Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The statement further read, “All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected.”

Earlier on Thursday, Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, had announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each deceased passenger of the ill-fated London Gatwick-bound flight from Ahmedabad. The group also pledged to fund the construction of a new hostel at B J Medical College.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, stated, “Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide assistance for the construction of the B J Medical College hostel.”