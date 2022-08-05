Air Cargo Complex to come up soon at Udaipur Airport

An Air Cargo Complex is likely to be built soon for the import of commodities including handicraft items, mineral production, and export of fruits and vegetables at Udaipur’s Dabok Airport.

Rajiv Arora, the chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation who held a discussion with the officials of the Airport Authority in Udaipur on Friday, said the possibilities of import of handicrafts from Udaipur, building stones, minerals and export of fruits and vegetables and supplies from local industry were explored for the new air cargo.

Arora told SNS that the Aviation Ministry has given in-principle permission to Rajsico to set up an Air Cargo Complex and the location has been identified. Now, the day is not far when Udaipur will have its place on the international map for import- exporter, Arora added.