AIMIM forms ‘core committee’ in Rajasthan, party declaration in July

Aiming to contest the next year’s assembly polls in the state, the President of All India Majlis-e-lttehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi today announced a core committee of local representatives to build the organisation, and assured that he would declare a complete party formation in next July.

“There is an immense scope and space for many political parties to emerge. There is a huge vacuum in Rajasthan, and AIMM will try to fill that vacuum in the state”, Owaisi told the media at a hotel here.

There are different political parties, everyone has the right to do whatever is required in their political journey demands for them, he added.

Rejecting a media question on the existence of the new party and its working, he replied, ” I do not accept this contention. The time is over for older parties because there is time for everything. It has reached a saturation level. Things are going to change and definitely, people are looking for viable alternatives. We will try to give that expectation to people in Rajasthan”.

If needed the party could go for an alliance with other parties except for BJP and Congress in the next assembly polls in December 2023.

Whether AIMIM is a ‘B-Team’ of the BJP when asked Hyderabad MP said, “Such allegations reflect the frustration of the Congress leaders and nothing else”.

On a question of Hindu organisation’s call for a survey of Ajmer Dargah, he said under the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, one can not change the nature of the character of any temple or mosque.