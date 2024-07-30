AIIMS sounds warning over Hepatitis A outbreak in Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here sounded a warning warned over the rising cases of Hepatitis A in the national capital.

The situation has prompted a call for heightened caution among residents.

Dr. Shalimar, professor in the Gastroenterology department at AIIMS, reported a significant increase in Hepatitis A cases at the hospital. Most of these patients are children and young adults aged 18-25.

Hepatitis A, along with Hepatitis E, primarily spreads through contaminated drinking water and is a self-limiting infection. This means that it typically resolves independently without needing specific antiviral medications, and treatment is based on managing the symptoms.

Dr. Pramod Garg, head of the Gastroenterology department at AIIMS, emphasised the importance of ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water, practising safe food handling, and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A and E. He highlighted that these measures are crucial in curbing the spread of these infections.

An alarming aspect revealed during the press conference is that Hepatitis A and E together account for 30% of acute liver failure cases. This severe condition has a mortality rate exceeding 50%, making it a critical public health concern.

The AIIMS authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A and E. By ensuring the safety of food and water and maintaining proper hygiene, residents can protect themselves from these potentially life-threatening infections.