AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria’s term extended

The term of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director in New Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria has been extended by three months or until the appointment of a new person, it was announced today.

A memorandum issued by the medical institute said the President of AIIMS has extended Dr. Guleria’s term with effect from 25 March by three months or by the time a new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier.

Guleria, who played a pivotal role in the government’s battle against Covid-19, was to complete his five-year tenure in the post on 24 March. He had succeeded Dr. M C Mishra, who had headed the institute for three years.

Dr. Guleria is also the head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders and has treated many senior politicians, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

He is credited with the establishment of India’s first centre for pulmonary medicines and sleep disorders at AIIMS. He was honoured by the government in 2015 with Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.