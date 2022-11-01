AIIMS-Bhubaneswar emphasizes hospital cleanliness

“Keeping AIIMS Bhubaneswar clean is everyone’s responsibility. All the stakeholders of AIIMS Bhubaneswar should be committed to provide a clean hospital for the thousands of patients coming here for their treatment,” said AIIMS Bhubaneswar President, Dr Subrat Acharya on the occasion of concluding ceremony of Swachhata Campaign2.0.

Speaking in the special programme held yesterday evening, Executive Director, Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas emphasized to continue the Swachhata Activities by all the departments at their levels and congratulated all for conducting the month-long event in a successful manner.

Among others, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dean, Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent, Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, DDA I/C, Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, FA, P K Sahoo, and SE, K P Mishra also graced the occasion.

The event started with a short film to summarize all the events and activities which were conducted by the institute during this campaign which continued for one month. A Nukkad Natak was also performed by the nursing team to create awareness practicing Swachhata as a part of life.

Several events like plantation, mass cleanliness drive, public awareness campaign (schools, interstate bus terminal, shopping mall), painting and essay writing competitions among staff children & many more were organized to mark the campaign. In addition, each day was assigned to individual departments & each department contributed to this mega campaign by conducting special activities.

Winners of various competitions like best ICU, ward, OPD, OT and unit, essay writing competition & painting competitions received their prizes.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has bagged the best Kayakalp Award for three consecutive years.