AICTE Chairman bats for early start of vacational education

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Prof TG Sitharam has said the new National Education Policy-2020 stipulates that vocational education must be imparted even below the twelfth standard, the objective being that youngsters acquire skills for earning a living.

“Given the high importance of skills to the economy and society, all partners in skill-rated activities should join hands with the Government and the Skill Development Ministry to ensure that the goals are met,” Prof Sitharam said at an event here.

The AICTE Chairman emphasised that integration of primary and secondary education with higher education is required in order to make India’s skills initiatives fully comprehensive.

Prof Sitharam, who inaugurated the Industry 4.0 India Conference (I4IC 2023) organised by Employability.life, called upon all stakeholders associated with skill development to come together to make India and its education system fully skill-oriented.

On the occasion, Dr Manish Malhotra, Co-Founder & Chairman of Employability.life said, “The I4IC 2023 conference has provided a platform for stakeholders to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by Industry 4.0. The insights gained from this conference will be valuable in shaping the future of skills development in India.”

A Special Guest of Honour at the conference was Professor Duncan Bentley, Vice Chancellor and President of Federation University Australia while the second Special Guest of Honour at the Conference was Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Advisor to the National Skill Development Corporation.