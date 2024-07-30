AICC appoints MLAs Rafeeq as Chief Whip, Ramkesh as Deputy LoP in Rajasthan assembly

Rajasthan LoP Jully demands ERCP’s name after President Murmu
Countering the ruling BJP MLAs' suggestion in the Legislative Assembly to name the prospecting Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project after PM Narendra Modi's name
Khan is MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency, while Meena represents Gangapur seat.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rajasthan’s two MLAs Rafeeq Khan as Chief Whip and Ramkesh Meena as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly.
Tika Ram Jully is already LoP in the house.
Khan is MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency, while Meena represents Gangapur seat.
Advertisement
These appointments are made viewing upcoming 5 assembly bypolls in Jhunjhunu, Khimsar, Devli-Uniara, Chaurasi and Dausa where these two communities have strong hold for Congress’ benefits.
Advertisement