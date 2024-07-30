AICC appoints MLAs Rafeeq as Chief Whip, Ramkesh as Deputy LoP in Rajasthan assembly

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rajasthan’s two MLAs Rafeeq Khan as Chief Whip and Ramkesh Meena as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly.

Tika Ram Jully is already LoP in the house.

Khan is MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency, while Meena represents Gangapur seat.

These appointments are made viewing upcoming 5 assembly bypolls in Jhunjhunu, Khimsar, Devli-Uniara, Chaurasi and Dausa where these two communities have strong hold for Congress’ benefits.