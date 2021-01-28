Ahead of V K Sasikala’s release from Bengaluru Jail and subsequent rejuvenation of AMMK cadres, as a show of strength by the current official leadership, chief minister Edappdy K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam today unveiled the memorial of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on the Marina Beach. Later, both leaders paid their respects at the memorial.

All MPs, MLAs and party functionaries attended the event. The unveiling of the memorial coincided with the release of Jayalalithaa’s closest aide V K Sasikala from Bengaluru prison after serving a four-year jail term following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017. Recuperating from coronavrus infection at Bengaluru medical college hospital, Sasikala is expected to be in Chennai next week. Jayalalithaa’s memorial, modelled on a phoenix, with two lion statues at the entrance, was built at about Rs 80 crore and is situated near the memorial of her political mentor, former chief minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran aka MGR. Built over more than 50,000 sqft area, the memorial houses a state-of-the-art museum and a knowledge park. While the museum would have a chronicle of the events in Jayalalithaa’s life through audio-visual presentations, photographs and virtual reality, the knowledge park would have digital shows on her achievements and speeches. A life-size statue of Jayalalithaa was also installed at the memorial, besides an artificial waterfall at the entrance for the visitors.

AIADMK cadres thronged Marina Beach to witness the unveiling event, making it show of strength ahead of Sasikala’s release from jail. All roads leading to Chennai were choked with traffic since morning, as AIADMK cadres, carrying party flags from all parts of the state, started arriving for the function.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru AMMK cadres and supporters of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran assembled in front of Victoria Hospital where their leader is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. They greeted her after she completed the jail formalities. Dinakaran said: “Chinamma is coming back and we will form Amma’s government in Tamil Nadu.”

BJP is trying hard to bring together the warring AIADMK factions to fight against DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections, but the current leadership of AIADMK is against Sasikala’s entry into the party again. Meanwhile, an office bearer of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was terminated from the party on Wednesday for erecting a banner of VK Sasikala.

The banner features Sasikala along with prominent faces, including former CMs Jayalalithaa, MGR and CN Annadurai besides CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, along with a picture of the terminated functionary.