An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded-off the runway after landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode and plunged deep into a valley, where it broke into two pieces, the DGCA said.

The aircraft, which had a total of 191 people onboard, battled heavy rains while landing.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 191 people on board, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but continued running till the end of runway, fell down in the valley and broke in two pieces.

As per local reports, rescue operations are going on at the crash site and further details are awaited.